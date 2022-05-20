CBI searches Lalu Prasad’s residences in Patna, Gopalganj
PATNA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a fresh case against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad in connection with a land-for-job scam and on Friday conducted searches at 17 locations associated with the former Bihar chief ministedr and his daughter Misa Bharti.
Though the CBI team refused to comment, people aware of the matter said that the searches are being conducted at different locations in Patna and Gopalganj and are related to a land-for-job scam in the railways between 2004 and 2009, when Lalu Prasad was the railway minister.
The searches started a little before 7 am and Lalu’s wife Rabri Devi, his legislator son Tej Pratap and daughter Misa Bharti were present when the CBI team arrived at the 10, Circular Road residence of Rabri Devi. A CBI team also reached Phulwaria, Lalu Prasad’s native village in Gopalganj.
Misa Bharti later left for New Delhi.
Lalu’s youngest son and leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav is currently in London.
As the news of CBI searches spread, a large number of RJD supporters gathered outside Rabri’s residence and raised slogans against BJP and the central agency.
The CBI had in 2017 conducted similar searches, when the Grand Alliance government was ruling the state with Nitish Kumar as chief minister and Tejashwi Yadav as deputy chief minister. Those searches had been related to the IRCTC scam.
Prof Nilofar Khan appointed as first woman V-C of Kashmir University
Professor Nilofar Khan, who has 30 years of teaching experience, has been appointed as the first woman vice-chancellor of the University of Kashmir, officials said on Thursday. The order of appointment was issued by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha in his capacity of being the chancellor of the university. She will be replacing Professor Talat Ahmad, who completed his second tenure as the V-C of the university which began in August 2018.
Amarnath Yatra going to be litmus test for J&K govt
Given the spike in terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and threats issued by various terror outfits, the upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra starting June 30 to the cave shrine at 13,000ft in south Kashmir is going to be a litmus test for the government. One of the most revered Hindu pilgrimages in India, the yatra is resuming after two years.
J&K: Rahul Bhat’s wife gets appointment letter, ₹5-lakh ex gratia
Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar along with additional director general of police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh, handed over an appointment letter and ex gratia to the family of Rahul Bhat, a migrant Kashmiri Pandit government employee who was gunned down in the Valley recently. A financial assistance of ₹5 lakh was also handed over to the family. Jammu deputy commissioner Avny Lavasa had also accompanied Kumar.
Yasin Malik’s conviction: Wheels of justice finally started rolling, says late IAF officer’s wife
Following the conviction of banned JKLF chief Yasin Malik by a Delhi court in a terror funding case on Thursday, wife of late Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna, Shalini Khanna, said she was confident of getting justice for Yasin Malik. “Bad deeds lead to bad outcomes,” said the 70-year-old, while demanding Malik be sent to the gallows. Squadron leader Khanna was shot 27 times with an AK assault rifle.
Five Lashkar men held for Baramulla grenade attack
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday claimed to have solved the Baramulla grenade attack case on a liquor shop with the arrest of four Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists and a terror associate. The police identified the four militants as Shahid Showkat Bala, Safeer Ahmad Mir, Moh Maroof Saleh and Faisal Shaban Gojri, all residents of Baramulla while their associate Hatif Ahmad Sofi was from Arampora.
