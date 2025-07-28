On P Chidambaram's ‘homegrown terrorists’ remark, Sena (UBT) MP's 'Pakistan’ reply

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday reacted to the controversy over Congress MP P Chidambaram's remarks that "homegrown terrorists" could be involved in the Pahalgam terror attack and that "no evidence” has been given so far that the killers came from Pakistan. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi during the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 21, 2025.(PTI)

Chaturvedi said people "do not need any proof" over Pakistan's involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack and cited instances of Islamabad's involvement in previous terror activities. Follow Parliament LIVE updates.

“He (P Chidambaram) has been a former Home Minister and has worked in a lot of ministries. In the history of the last 70 years between India and Pakistan, we have had wars with them and faced their terror activities. The proof is that first the TRF took the responsibility (of Pahalgam), then it retracted. Pakistan speaks at the UN on behalf of the TRF. The US has declared them a terrorist organisation,” she said.

"People do not need proof. We have faced it. It is all done by Pakistan, which could neither progress itself nor does it want anyone else to do so," Chaturvedi added.

What Chidambaram said

In an interview, Chidambaram spoke about how PM Narendra Modi's government had handled the investigation into the terror attack and said there was a need to present evidence to foreign countries so that Pakistan could be held responsible at the international level.

“Why have you not apprehended [the terrorists]? Why have you not even identified them?” Chidambaram asked.

However, BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya posted on X on Sunday night, accusing the Congress of giving a clean chit to Pakistan. “Once again, the Congress rushes to give a clean chit to Pakistan,” Amit Malviya posted on X, with a clip from Chidambaram's interview to The Quint.

Chidambaram responded about 10 hours later, accusing “trolls” of surprising his full interview and muting words.

“Trolls are of different kinds and use different tools to spread misinformation,” he wrote. “The worst kind is a troll who suppresses the full recorded interview, takes two sentences, mutes some words, and paints the speaker in a black colour!”

The controversy over Chidambaram's comments broke just hours before Parliament was to take up a debate on Operation Sindoor, India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack.