On Christmas break in Dubai, 2 Indian students killed in accident: Report

Rohit Krishnakumar, 19, and Sharat Kumar, 21, both from Kerala, were returning from a Christmas party when they met with the accident, The Khaleej Times reported.

Press Trust of India
Dubai
Two Indian students were killed in a road accident in Dubai in the early hours of Christmas Day on Wednesday, according to media reports.
Two Indian students were killed in a road accident in Dubai in the early hours of Christmas Day on Wednesday, according to media reports.

Both died on the spot, the paper said.

While Krishnakumar was pursuing higher studies in the UK, Kumar was studying in a university in the US, it said.

They were spending their university break in Dubai with their family.

The two had completed their schooling in Delhi Private School, Dubai, the Gulf News reported.

