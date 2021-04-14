On Day 4 of 'Tika Utsav', India administers 31.39 lakh vaccine doses

On day 4 of 'Tika Utsav' on Wednesday, more than 31.39 lakh vaccine doses were given till 8pm which pushed the cumulative vaccine coverage to more than 11.43 crore doses. At least three states administered more than one crore vaccine doses.

69,974 Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) were operational today, marking a rise of an average of 24,000 operational vaccination centres. Workplace vaccinations have also enabled such a high turnout of beneficiaries.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 11,43,18,455. These include 90,63,976 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 56,03,568 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,02,09,443 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (first dose), 50,61,571 FLWs (second dose), 3,73,34,924 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (first Dose), 8,94,077 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (second dose), 4,34,13,349 for above 60 years (first dose) and 27,37,547 for above 60 years (second dose) .

27,19,964 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 4,19,099 beneficiaries received second dose of the vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

India reached the 100 million vaccination mark in 85 days on April 10, faster than the US and China, which took 89 and 102 days respectively.

India on Wednesday reported 184,372 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed, taking total infections to 13.9 million. Deaths rose by 1,027 taking the tally to 172,085.