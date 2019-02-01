On EVM issue, Opposition meets to ‘save the nation, save the democracy’

The Opposition leaders met today at the Constitution Club in New Delhi to discuss the matter of EVM tampering.

The ‘Save the Nation, Save the Democracy’ meeting was called by the Congress to discuss a joint strategy on the issue of EVMs. Questioning the efficacy of the Electronic Voting Machines, the opposition parties have demanded that the Election Commissiosn revert to paper ballots to hold the Lok Sabha elections. The Election Commission has rejected the Opposition demand.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, Samajwadi Party’s Ram Gopal Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party’s Satish Chandra Mishra, DMK’s Kanimozhi, Trinamool Congress’ Derek O’Brien, CPI’s D Raja, CPI-M’s T K Rangarajan, Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Manoj Jha, Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh, and Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary, among others, attended the meeting, the sources said. Senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge and A K Antony were also present in the meeting.

Earlier, various opposition parties had claimed that only two or three countries in the world were using EVMs and that the rest had reverted to ballot paper system.

The Congress has maintained that as there is very less time left for Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission should ensure counting of paper trail in 50 per cent booths across the country to ensure there is no doubt in the minds of the voters.

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 16:48 IST