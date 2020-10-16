On FAO’s 75th anniversary, PM Modi releases commemorative coin of Rs 75

india

Oct 16, 2020

To mark the 75th anniversary of the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a commemorative coin of Rs 75 denomination, as a testament to India’s long-standing relationship with the global body. The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation 17 recently developed biofortified varieties of eight crops.

The Prime Minister talked about India’s commitment to ensuring the Food Security Act translated into practice during the coronavirus pandemic, emphasising on the importance of Minimum Support Price(MSP) and government purchase for ensuring food security. “Once farmers of India become strong and their incomes increase, the mission against malnutrition will also garner strength,” added the Prime Minister.

Congratulating FAO for reaching a monumental milestone, the PM said, “Increasing coordination between India and FAO will provide speed to our fight against malnutrition”.

FAO’s India representative Tomio Shichiri, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, women and child development minister Smriti Irani, minister of state for woman and child development Debasree Chaudhuri were present during the occasion. The event was also witnessed by anganwadis, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, organic and horticulture missions across the country.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had pointed to India’s association with FAO in a statement earlier. “India has had a historic association with FAO. Indian Civil Service Officer Dr. Binay Ranjan Sen was the Director General of FAO during 1956-1967. The World Food Programme, which has won the Nobel Peace Prize 2020, was established during his time. India’s proposals for the International Year of Pulses in 2016 and the International Year of Millets 2023 have also been endorsed by FAO,” PMO had said in the statement.

“India’s vision aligns with international efforts to fight malnutrition, undernutrition, and hunger. This event reinforces the government’s commitment to agriculture and nutrition, which has been accorded the highest priority,” the PMO had added.