Home / India News / On FAO’s 75th anniversary, PM Modi talks India’s movement against malnutrition

On FAO’s 75th anniversary, PM Modi talks India’s movement against malnutrition

PM Modi also listed out various reasons in his address because of which, he said, India had not obtained desired results from its movement against malnutrition.

india Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 12:31 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Narendra Modi (Image: ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released a commemorative coin of Rs 75 to mark the 75th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), which he said had seen India’s fight against malnutrition from close quarters.

 

PM Modi began his address by congratulating all those working to remove malnutrition, around the world. “In India, our farmers, agricultural scientists, Anganwadi and ASHA workers are leading the movement against malnutrition,” he said.

However, he said, lack of education, lack of information, non-availability of pure water, absence of hygiene were among reasons India did not get the results it expected from its fight against malnutrition. He said when he got an opportunity to serve the country in 2014, he moved ahead with an integrated and holistic approach. “We are taking an important step in our fight against malnutrition as we are now encouraging the production of crops which are rich in nutritional substances like protein, iron, zinc etc,” he said.

On the issue of starvation and malnutrition during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Prime Minister said India has been providing free ration to 800 million poor people in the last eight months.

PM Modi also dedicated to the nation 17 recently-developed bio-fortified varieties of eight crops on World Food Day, which is being observed on Friday. “Before 2014, only one biofortified variety of crops was available. However, today, farmers are getting 70 biofortified varieties of various crops,” he said.

Talking about the recently introduced farm laws, which have triggered protests by farmers and opposition parties, he said these laws are an ‘important step’ in improving the country’s agricultural sector and increasing farmers’ income.

“The empowerment of India’s farmers will further strengthen the country’s fight against malnutrition. I’m confident that the increasing coordination between India and FAO will give further impetus to this mission,” PM Modi said as he concluded his address.

