On freezing Siachen, soldiers treated to hot pizzas this Republic Day

For the soldiers posted at Siachen glacier in Jammu and Kashmir, this Republic Day was one of surprise as a fast food chain delivered piping hot pizzas to them.

“We are honoured to have served hot Domino’s pizzas to our brave Soldiers and Officers at Siachen as a gesture of our gratitude for their untiring service to the nation,” Domino’s wrote on its Twitter handle.

In the photos that Domino’s shared on the micro-blogging site, soldiers can be seen lining up to get their pizzas, while others can be seen enjoying the treat.

Earlier, Domino’s had tweeted that its team was on its way to deliver “happiness and hot pizzas at 20,000 feet”.

The act was much appreciated on Twitter with users praising the pizza-delivery joint.

Replying to a user, Domino’s wrote, “It gives us pleasure to serve our jawans who serve us with all their heart”.

To another user, Domino’s wrote, “Thank you so much for the appreciation. Well, it was a small gesture for our Nations heroes and put a smile on their faces.”

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 09:49 IST