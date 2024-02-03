On Gyanvapi, Bageshwar Dham chief says, 'Certain that Shankar ji will emerge'

Bageshwar Dham chief or popularly known as 'sarkar', Dhirendra Shastri on Saturday said Nandi God has already emerged in Gyanvapi and it is certain that 'Shankar ji will also emerge'. "If you are questioning the court order, it means you don't even trust yourself. Because the judiciary functions independently, not under any party. Also, there has been no verdict on Gyanvapi. The court has only allowed the tahkhana to be opened where the Vyas family used to worship. It was closed in 1992. But Shakar ji will certainly emerge," the religious leader said in New Delhi at his book launch event. Hindu side has been allowed to offer prayers at Vyas ji ka tahkhana inside Gyanvapi mosque.

On January 31, the Varanasi district court allowed the Hindu side to open a basement cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque. Hours after, the cellar known as Vyas ji ka tahkhana was opened and prayers were offered. The Muslim side approached the Supreme Court and then the Allahabad high court against the order while the All India Muslim Personal Law Board sought the intervention of the President and the Chief Justice of India.

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind vice president Mohammed Saleem said now the trust is breaking as strange things are happening. "The strange thing that is happening is that the court is also seeing which side the crowd is more and what they are thinking. This is the weakness of our country and Democracy," he said.

Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind chief Maulana Arshad Madani said idols were brought from outside and then placed inside Vyas ji ka tahkhana for worshipping; they were not excavated during the ASI survey. "There would have been an idol here from the beginning. But there is no idol here from the beginning. Then how can it be said that there was a temple here and a mosque has been built in its place?" asked Madani.

Before the January 31 order, the court on January 17 ordered that the keys of Vyas ji ka tahkhana be handed over to the district magistrate. As the Muslim side has now opposed the January 31 order allowing Hindus to offer puja at the basement cellar, the court asked them why they did not oppose the January 17 order.

The Hindu side claimed the mosque was built on an ancient temple during Aurangzeb's rule. The ASI survey has also suggested the same. The tahkhana was closed for the last 32 years.

The barricades between the Kashi Vishwanath temple’s Nandi that faces the ‘wazukhana’ of the Gyanvapi mosque were removed after the January 31 order.