On I.N.D.I.A, Himanta says ‘civilisational conflict’; Khera's ‘go to Pakistan’ jibe

The renaming of the Congress-led coalition to the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has triggered a war of words, with Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma saying the Britishers named the country as India but “we must strive to free ourselves from this colonial legacy.” Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury during addressing the media after the Opposition parties meet, in Bengaluru on Tuesday.(ANI)

“Our civilisational conflict is pivoted around India and Bharat,” Sarma said in a tweet.

“The British named our country as India, and the Congress accepted it. We must strive to free ourselves from this colonial legacy. Our forefathers fought for Bharat, and we will continue to work for Bharat,” he added.

The BJP leader further wrote, “Congress for India and Modi ji for Bharat” but soon deleted it and replaced it with “BJP for BHARAT” in the fresh tweet.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday announced that the opposition alliance that will take on the ruling NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Kharge said that the second meeting of the opposition bloc was a very important one for saving democracy and the Constitution in the interest of the country's people.

"We have come together and discussed various points. With one voice, people supported the resolution adopted today," he said.

"Our alliance will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)," Kharge said.

Congress leader Pawar Khera, in an apparent jibe at the BJP and other right-wing outfits, tweeted, “But we will not say that those who do not like I.N.D.I.A should go to Pakistan.”

The name was reportedly suggested by TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and there was a lot of discussion on the full form of the term, INDIA. In her remarks at the presser, Mamata Banerjee said, "BJP, can you challenge INDIA? We love our motherland, we are the patriotic people of the country, we are for farmers, Dalits, we are for the country, for the world."

"INDIA will win, our country will win and BJP will lose," Banerjee said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the fight was not between the opposition parties and the BJP, but it was "fight for the idea of India that was being attacked".

"That is why this name was chosen. Fight is between NDA and INDIA, Between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and INDIA, between their (the BJP's) ideology and INDIA. You know what happens when someone stands against India, who wins," the former Congress chief said.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) had become “synonymous with corruption and regressive politics” and the new name won't make the regrouping any more credible.

“In 2024, country will elect Prime Minister Modi, the leader… The future of our country is too precious to be risked with one of the self serving, corrupt, dynastic parties. It is apparent that they have come together to save their shrinking turfs, not serve the people (sic)” he said in a tweet.

