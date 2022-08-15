On Independence Day, Bill Gates's praise for PM Modi for prioritising health

Tech billionaire Bill Gates on Monday showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he sent wishes on India’s Independence Day. The country is wrapped in a patriotic fervour and wearing hues of tricolour as it looks back at the journey of 75 years of independence, the struggle for freedom and the road to development ahead.

In his tweet, the Microsoft founder wrote: “As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, I congratulate @narendramodi for prioritizing healthcare and digital transformation while spearheading India’s development. India's progress in these sectors is inspiring and we are fortunate to partner in this journey #AmritMahotsav. (sic)”

In July, Bill Gates, who also runs a non-profit organization, acknowledged India’s milestone of

giving 200 crore vaccine doses against Covid to its population. “Congratulations @narendramodi for yet another milestone of administering 200 crore vaccinations,” he had written in the post.

“We are grateful for our continued partnership with Indian vaccine manufacturers and the Indian government for mitigating the impact of Covid-19,” he had further said.

Tech billionaire Bill Gates on Monday showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he sent wishes on India’s Independence Day. The country is wrapped in a patriotic fervour and wearing hues of tricolour as it looks back at the journey of 75 years of independence, the struggle for freedom and the road to development ahead.

In his tweet, the Microsoft founder wrote: “As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, I congratulate @narendramodi for prioritizing healthcare and digital transformation while spearheading India’s development. India's progress in these sectors is inspiring and we are fortunate to partner in this journey #AmritMahotsav. (sic)”

In July, Bill Gates, who also runs a non-profit organization, acknowledged India’s milestone of

giving 200 crore vaccine doses against Covid to its population. “Congratulations @narendramodi for yet another milestone of administering 200 crore vaccinations,” he had written in the post.

“We are grateful for our continued partnership with Indian vaccine manufacturers and the Indian government for mitigating the impact of Covid-19,” he had further said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON