On induction of Indians into Russian Army, Russia says ‘stopped recruiting…’

Russia on Saturday denied having engaged in any “public or obscure campaigns” in “fraudulent schemes” to recruit Indian citizens for military service in the country.



In a statement quoted by ANI, the Russian Embassy in Delhi stated,"The Embassy expresses deep condolences to the Government of India and the families of the deceased."



Earlier, the Narendra Modi government had said in Parliament that eight Indian nationals had died while serving in the Russian forces.



“ The agencies concerned in both countries work in close coordination for early identification and discharge of Indian nationals who voluntarily contracted for military service in Russia. All contractual obligations and due compensation payments will be fulfilled in full measure,” the Russian embassy statement added.



"Since April this year, the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation has stopped the admission of citizens of several foreign countries, including India, to military service in the Russian Armed Forces. The Embassy outlines that the Russian Government has at no point of time been engaged in any public or obscure campaigns, more so in fraudulent schemes to recruit Indian nationals for military service in Russia." the statement read. The Narendra Modi government had said in Parliament that eight Indian nationals had died while serving in the Russian forces(Representational image)

‘Awaiting release of 69 Indian nationals’: Jaishankar

On Friday, external affairs minister S Jaishankar had told the Lok Sabha that the Centre is awaiting the release of 69 Indian citizens recruited into the Russian army, adding that in many cases there are indications that they were misled into joining the military in that country.

"We should not jump the gun and say Russians are not serious on this matter. I think it is important to hold the Russian government to their word and most important for us, we are not here to score points or enter into debates. We are here to get back those 69 people because Indian citizens should not be serving in the army of foreign countries," he said in reply to queries by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi.



