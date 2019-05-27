On Jawaharlal Nehru’s death anniversary, PM Modi recalls his ‘contribution to nation’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid homage to the country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary remembering his ‘contribution to the nation’.

“Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary. We remember his contributions to our nation,” the PM tweeted.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former Vice President Mohammed Hamid Ansari, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to Pandit Nehru at his memorial Shanti Van in Delhi.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi along with Congress president Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to the first Prime Minister of India, the late Jawaharlal Nehru, on the anniversary of his death at his memorial Shanti Van. ( Raj K Raj/HT Photo )

Among others who paid their obeisance to the late leader was former Uttar Pradesh Governor Motilal Vora. An all-religion prayer meeting was organised at the memorial premises.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Ghulam Nabi Azad, the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, several senior Congress leaders and MPs also paid respects to the late leader. Nehru died on May 27, 1964.

First Published: May 27, 2019 09:22 IST