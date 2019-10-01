‘Mamata Banerjee spreading lies on NRC’: Amit Shah in Bengal

india

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:34 IST

Home minister and BJP president Amit Shah attacked the Trinamool government in Bengal on Tuesday and said his party will come to power with full majority after the state polls in 2021. He alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-led government was trying to mislead the people on the issue of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Here are the highlights from Amit Shah’s speech:

• The BJP has crossed the mark of 300 seats for the first time in the history of Lok Sabha elections. The people of West Bengal have a major contribution in it: Amit Shah

• We had got just 2 seats in 2014, but today, we have 18 seats in West Bengal. We have received 40% of the votes. Almost 2.5 crore Bengalis have voted for us: Amit Shah

• Bengal and Article 370 go back a long way in time because hailing from Bengal, Shyama Prasad Mookherji waged the first war against it, and gave his life for the abrogation of the Article 370: Amit Shah

• After 73 years, you gave us 18 seats, and in response, PM Modi abrogated Article 370 and 35A in the first session of the Parliament: Amit Shah

• Some people say that we are outsiders in Bengal. I want to tell such people that read the history. During Partition, the entire Bengal was about to go to Pakistan. Then, it was our leader, Shyama Prasad Mookherji, who revolted and formed West Bengal: Amit Shah

• Mamata Di is saying she will not allow NRC to happen in Bengal. I’m telling you that we will not allow even a single intruder inside India. We will expel all of them: Amit Shah

• Mamata Di is saying that millions of Hindus will have to leave West Bengal. There is no bigger lie than this. I was to assure the people of Bengal from all communities that nothing of this sort is going to happen: Amit Shah

• No country in the world can run smoothly with the weight of so many intruders. This series has to stop. We are working towards changing Bengal. We will have to implement NRC to ensure the country’s safety: Amit Shah

• I want to remind Mamata di of her speech on 4 Aug, 2005 in which she had clearly talked about the ouster of intruders. Political ambitions should not prevail over national priorities: Amit Shah

• The state of West Bengal is worrisome. There was a time when the best literature was coming from Bengal. There was a time when the best music came from Bengal. There was a time when the most number of scientists were from Bengal: Amit Shah

• We had brought the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the RS, but the TMC MPs did not allow the Upper House to function. They did not allow the bill to be passed, and due to this, there are people in our country who are yet to get Indian citizenship: Amit Shah

• Did we replace the communists to see this day? Bengal contributed 27% of the entire Indian industrial production during Partition. Today, it stands at 3.3 per cent: Amit Shah

• Production of medicines stood at 70% during Partition, and it has reduced to below 6% today. The bank deposits were 22%, but today, it is just 6.3%. Was our dream of Sonar Bangla about this?: Amit Shah

• You’ve given a chance to Communists, Congress and the Trinamool Congress. Now is the time to give a chance to the BJP to form the Govt and change the state of West Bengal: Amit Shah

• PM Modi has given a medical insurance of Rs 5 lakh per year to every poor of India, including the people of Bengal. But Mamata di is not allowing Ayushman Bharat to reach the poor people of West Bengal: Amit Shah

• I want to tell Mamata di and the TMC Govt that you can stop us as much as you want, but PM Modi’s leadership has been accepted by not just India, it has been accepted by the world and by Bengal as well: Amit Shah

• I appeal to every worker of the party to reach out to every Bengali and explain them the Citizenship Amendment Bill and the NRC. We will ensure that it is implemented in the state, and all intruders are sent back to their right place: Amit Shah

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 15:49 IST