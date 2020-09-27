e-paper
On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi focuses on storytelling; hails passage of farm bills

On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi focuses on storytelling; hails passage of farm bills

PM Modi started the Mann Ki Baat address with highlighting the art of storytelling. He said that the coronavirus disease pandemic has served in fostering bonding among family members, bringing them even closer.

india Updated: Sep 27, 2020 11:45 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Modi addressed the 69th edition of Mann Ki Baat
PM Modi addressed the 69th edition of Mann Ki Baat (Youtube (screengrab))
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through the 69th edition of his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat where he talked about the importance of storytelling, the values of Indian family system and hailed the passage of farm bills.

PM Modi started his address with highlighting the art of storytelling. He said that the coronavirus disease pandemic has served in fostering bonding among family members, bringing them even closer.

“But there are issues with some of the families. Some families have lost touch with their values,” he said, adding that stories can help reinvigorate such families.

“There has been a thriving tradition of telling stories in India. There is an important tradition of storytelling in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. It is called Villu Pattu,” said PM Modi, talking about the various forms of storytelling prevalent in India.

He then spoke to people involved in this field. It included a group of women who run Bengaluru Storytelling Society and even asked them to narrate a story.

“I urge all storytellers to include all inspirational stories from the period of foreign rule as we are going to celebrate 75 years of independence. Especially between 1857 & 1947. We can introduce our new generation to them in form of stories,” he further said.

He then moved on to farm bills, which was passed by Parliament recently. He said that these bills will empower farmers and give them freedom to sell their produce.

PM Modi then talked about the farmers who have benefitted by the policies of his government since 2014. However, the issue has been controversial with the government facing the heat from the Opposition as well as its allies. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the oldest ally of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), quit the alliance over the issue.

The Prime Minister also hailed the courage, bravery and valour of soldiers who carried out surgical strikes in 2016.

“Four years ago, around this time, the world witnessed the courage, bravery and valour of our soldiers during surgical strike. Our brave soldiers had just one mission and goal - to protect the glory and honour of mother India at any cost,” he said.

‘Mann ki Baat’ is a radio programme, aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month, through which the Prime Minister interacts with the nation.

