Covid-19 brought families together: Top quotes from PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 12:22 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 69th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on Sunday. The Sunday’s show focused on art of story telling in India. During the address he also lauded the farmers, saying, “the agricultural sector of the country, our farmers, our villages are the very basis of Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

He also paid tributes to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, a day before his birth anniversary on Mann Ki Baat

Mann ki Baat is a radio show where PM Modi interacts with the nation on the last Sunday of every month on ALL India Radio. The programme live streamed on the YouTube channels of AIR, DD News, PMO and information and broadcasting ministry.

Here are the top quotes from 69th edition of Mann Ki Baat:

- “History of stories is as ancient as the human civilisation itself. ‘Where there is a soul, there is a story’.... In India, there has been a rich tradition of storytelling. We’re proud to be denizens of land that nurtured tradition of Hitopadesha and Panch Tantra.”

- “I urge all storytellers to include all inspirational stories from the period of foreign rule as we are going to celebrate 75 years of independence. Especially between 1857 and 1947. We can introduce our new generation to them in form of stories”.

- “The coronavirus crisis period has served in fostering bonding among family members, bringing them even closer.”

- “There is a saying: ‘One who is grounded, stays firm during the biggest of storms’. Our farmers are a living example of this during Covid-19.”

- “During corona time-period, I would once again remind you — always wear a mask, do not venture out without a face shield. ‘Do Gaz Ki doori’ will protect you and your family. We should not forget ‘Jab tak dawai nahi tab tak koi dhilai nahi.”

- “The agricultural sector of the country, our farmers, our villages are the very basis of Atmanirbhar Bharat, a self-reliant India. If they remain strong then the foundation of Atmanirbhar will remain strong.”

- “Mahatma Gandhi’s thoughts and ideas are more relevant now than earlier. The economic principles of Mahatma Gandhi, if we would have been able to understand their spirit, grasp it and practically implement them, then the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan would not have been needed today.”

- “Four years ago, around this time, the world witnessed the courage, bravery and valour of our soldiers during surgical strike. Our brave soldiers had just one mission and goal—to protect the glory and honour of mother India at any cost.”

