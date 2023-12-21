On mimicry row, Congress says PM Modi once mocked Hamid Ansari | 10 points

The mimicry row took a serious turn on Wednesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu commenting and condemning Trinamool MP's mimicking of Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. While Kalyan Banerjee, the MP under fire, said he meant no disrespect to the chairman, the Congress said PM Modi too, in past, indulged in such mimicry and that too inside the Lok Sabha. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday shared a video of PM Modi's speech for Hamid Ansari who was retiring as Vice President and chairman of the Rajya Sabha. PM Modi mocked Hamid Ansari reducing his identity to his religion and in effect alleging that his entire professional and political achievements were because of his religious identity, Jairam Ramesh wrote. Kalyan Banerjee said he did not mean to insult Jagdeep Dhankhar and he was not aware of Rajya Sabha proceedings or Dhankhar's conduct in the Rajya Sabha as he is a Lok Sabha MP.(PTI)

"Such a petty PM and his drum-beaters talking of insults being heaped at Constitutional authorities are hypocrites and opportunists of the worst kind," the Congress leader wrote.

What is the mimicry row? Here is what happened so far

1. On Tuesday, as MPs suspended from Parliament for this session protested, Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee allegedly mimicked Jagdeep Dhankhar. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was seen taking the video on his camera.

2. As the video of the act went viral, BJP leaders severely condemned the act and called for Kalyan Banerjee's apology. Jat organisations protested the insult to their community.

3. The Congress said it was a desperate attempt to divert attention from the unprecedented suspension of 141 MPs. Two MPs were suspended on Wednesday taking the total number of suspended MPs to 143.

4. PM Modi on Wednesday called Jagdeep Dhankhar and said he too received such attacks in the last 20 years. President Droupadi Murmu tweeted that she was dismayed by the incident.

5. Kalyan Banerjee said he meant no insult to Jagdeep Dhankhar and that mimicry is a form of art. The Trinamool MP said as a member of the Lok Sabha, he was not aware of the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha or the conduct of Jagdeep Dhankhar.

6. Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee who was in Delhi on Wednesday refused to comment on the mimicry row though she said it was casual. "Had Rahul (Gandhi) not taken the video, you would not have come to know about it," Mamata said.

7. BJP chief JP Nadda said Rahul Gandhi could apply for the job of a cameraman in the studio of BJP MP Ravi Kishan. "We had to see this day also. Indian National Congress is said to have a history of more than a hundred years and its leader is making a video of a person doing mimicry," Nadda said.

8. Rahul Gandhi questioned the mimicry row and asked why there was no discussion on the suspension of so many MPs. "Who insulted and how? MPs were sitting there, I took their video which remains on my phone. The media continues to show it and is making remarks, Modi ji is making remarks, nobody has said anything," Rahul Gandhi said.

9. A police complaint has been filed against Kalyan Banerjee by advocate Abhishek Gautam at Defence Colony police station. Vineet Jindal, advocate and social activist, filed a complaint with the Ethics Committees of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha seeking the expulsion of Kalyan Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi and other MPs involved.

10. Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said he would not tolerate any insult to the post he holds and the community he represents. "I do not care about myself. If someone insults me, I bear it, I will swallow it. But I will never tolerate that I have not been able to protect the dignity of the post I hold. It is my job to protect the dignity of this House, it is my duty to protect the dignity of the post," the chairman said.