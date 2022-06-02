On Moose Wala death, Congress leader slams AAP: 'No minister, MP visited house'

Amid anguish and outrage over the death of Punjab singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, leader of opposition in the state assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, on Wednesday shredded the Aam Aadmi Party government. The 28-year-old rapper - who had joined the Congress ahead of the state elections - was shot dead on Sunday in the Mansa district.

“It’s been four days and not one MP or minister of ruling party AAP has visited the house of Sidhu Moosewala and stood by the family in this hour of grief. CM Bhagwant Mann ji is this what you meant when you said our Govt will be for AAM AADMI? (sic),” Congress’s Bajwa wrote on Twitter.

Moose Wala was given a tearful send-off in his native village by his family and admirers Tuesday. His death has been condoled not just in India, but people in other parts of the world too, including Canada where he had gone as a student and shot to fame. The songs he sang had found place on the Canadian billboard in a short span of his three-year-long musical career.

The killing of the young singer-politician has emerged as one of the biggest challenges for the Bhagwant Mann government. The Congress leader was murdered just a day after his security was downgraded - a move that prompted much criticism.

On Monday, the chief minister ordered a review into the decision.

The Punjab Police has also reconstituted the special investigation team with the addition of three new members, to expedite the probe. With the police probe till now pointing towards the strong possibility of Russian assault rifle AN-94 in the attack, senior intelligence officials of the police are not ruling out the possibility of the arrival of the assault rifle via smuggling from Pakistan.

A delegation of the Punjab Congress - led by its president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring - also met governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday to seek an investigation by a central investigating agency.

Meanwhile, Bajwa also criticised the Mann government over another incident. “Is there any fear of law left in the state? Another day another incident, this time in Amritsar. Firing outside Khalsa college in which a young life has been lost. AAP needs to get its act together, we can’t let border and sensitive state like Punjab descend into chaos. (sic),” he said in another tweet.

