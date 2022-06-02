Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / On Moose Wala death, Congress leader slams AAP: 'No minister, MP visited house'
india news

On Moose Wala death, Congress leader slams AAP: 'No minister, MP visited house'

Moose Wala death: The murder of the Congress leader - just after his security was downgraded - shook Punjab earlier this week. 
New Delhi: Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas BV during a candlelight march by party activists in the memory of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala. (PTI)
Updated on Jun 02, 2022 08:42 AM IST
BySwati Bhasin

Amid anguish and outrage over the death of Punjab singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, leader of opposition in the state assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, on Wednesday shredded the Aam Aadmi Party government. The 28-year-old rapper - who had joined the Congress ahead of the state elections - was shot dead on Sunday in the Mansa district.

“It’s been four days and not one MP or minister of ruling party AAP has visited the house of Sidhu Moosewala and stood by the family in this hour of grief. CM Bhagwant Mann ji is this what you meant when you said our Govt will be for AAM AADMI? (sic),” Congress’s Bajwa wrote on Twitter.

Moose Wala was given a tearful send-off in his native village by his family and admirers Tuesday. His death has been condoled not just in India, but people in other parts of the world too, including Canada where he had gone as a student and shot to fame. The songs he sang had found place on the Canadian billboard in a short span of his three-year-long musical career.

RELATED STORIES

Amid anguish and outrage over the death of Punjab singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, leader of opposition in the state assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, on Wednesday shredded the Aam Aadmi Party government. The 28-year-old rapper - who had joined the Congress ahead of the state elections - was shot dead on Sunday in the Mansa district.

“It’s been four days and not one MP or minister of ruling party AAP has visited the house of Sidhu Moosewala and stood by the family in this hour of grief. CM Bhagwant Mann ji is this what you meant when you said our Govt will be for AAM AADMI? (sic),” Congress’s Bajwa wrote on Twitter.

Moose Wala was given a tearful send-off in his native village by his family and admirers Tuesday. His death has been condoled not just in India, but people in other parts of the world too, including Canada where he had gone as a student and shot to fame. The songs he sang had found place on the Canadian billboard in a short span of his three-year-long musical career.

The killing of the young singer-politician has emerged as one of the biggest challenges for the Bhagwant Mann government. The Congress leader was murdered just a day after his security was downgraded - a move that prompted much criticism.

On Monday, the chief minister ordered a review into the decision.

The Punjab Police has also reconstituted the special investigation team with the addition of three new members, to expedite the probe. With the police probe till now pointing towards the strong possibility of Russian assault rifle AN-94 in the attack, senior intelligence officials of the police are not ruling out the possibility of the arrival of the assault rifle via smuggling from Pakistan.

A delegation of the Punjab Congress - led by its president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring - also met governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday to seek an investigation by a central investigating agency.

Meanwhile, Bajwa also criticised the Mann government over another incident. “Is there any fear of law left in the state? Another day another incident, this time in Amritsar. Firing outside Khalsa college in which a young life has been lost. AAP needs to get its act together, we can’t let border and sensitive state like Punjab descend into chaos. (sic),” he said in another tweet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Swati Bhasin

A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

Topics
sidhu moose wala punjab congress
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP