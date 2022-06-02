SIT reconstituted to expedite probe into Moose Wala killing

The Punjab police on Wednesday reconstituted the Special Investigation Team (SIT), with the addition of three new members, to expedite the probe into the killing of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala.

The six-member will now be headed by IGP (PAP) Jaskaran Singh while two other new members are AIG-Anti-gangster task force Gurmeet Singh Chauhan and SSP Mansa Gaurav Toora. The new team will function under the supervision of ADGP Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Parmod Ban.

SP (Investigation) Dharamveer Singh, DSP Investigation (Bathinda) Vishawajeet Singh and Incharge CIA, Mansa, Prithipal Singh are the existing three members of the SIT, the office of Punjab DGP VK Bhawra said.

The earlier SIT was headed by SP (Investigation) Mansa Dharamveer.

A member of the SIT told Hindustan Times that the team was reconstituted sensing involvement of inter-state gangs and the possibility of weapons smuggled from Pakistan.

The DGP has also directed the SIT to carry out investigation on a day-to-day basis and arrest the perpetrators. On completion of investigation, the police report shall be submitted in the court.

The SIT can co-opt any other police officer and take the assistance of any expert/officer, with approval of the DGP,”the DGP’s order further reads.

Possible Pak involvement?

With the police probe till now pointing towards the strong possibility of Russian assault rifle AN-94 in the attack, the senior intelligence officials of the police are not ruling out the possibility of the arrival of the assault rifle via smuggling from Pakistan.

“This assault from this rifle can sneak through the glasses of the bullet proof vehicle as well which reflects that the plan was to attack the singer even if he comes in the bullet proof car,” a senior official privy to the probe said.

The lead about few bullets being found punched inside a concrete wall of a temple situated near the site where the singer was attacked in Jawaharke village has made a stronger case of the use of AN-94 as the attack by AK-47 is not that severe, senior officials said.

Police forensic reports about the use of weapons are likely to come by Thursday, an SIT member said.