On Nirbhaya's mother's appeal to Kejriwal amid 'assault' case, Swati Maliwal says…

Amid the ‘assault’ case row involving Aam Aadmi Party MP Swati Maliwal, Nirbhaya's mother came out in support of Maliwal and urged Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to take action against the guilty. In a video shared by Maliwal on social media platform X, Nirbhaya's mother was heard saying, “There should be an investigation into this [assault case] because he's the chief minister, public trusts him, he himself says he is the son and brother of Delhi residents, then he should speak up, take action against the guilty, he should support Swati [Maliwal] because she has worked with him for women for 8-10 years, she helped many women, Swati Maliwal should get justice…" AAP MP Swati Maliwal (HT File)

Speaking about the video, AAP MP Swati Maliwal said she felt very emotional when Nirbhaya's mother made the video in her support. "But it is no big deal, now some leaders will call her BJP agent for supporting me!" Maliwal said. “Nirbhaya's mother has fought a long battle for justice in the country. She supported me even when I was fasting for punishment to child rapists. Today I felt very emotional when she made this video in my support. But it is no big deal, now some leaders will call her BJP agent for supporting me!" Maliwal wrote captioning the video clip shared on X.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, in an interview with news agency ANI on Thursday, recounted her May 13 ordeal and said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was present when she was assaulted by his aide Bibhav Kumar. This contradicts Kejriwal's Wednesday statement, in which he asserted that he was not present at the site of the alleged assault.

“I went to Kejriwal's residence on May 13 around 9am. The staff made me sit in the drawing room and told me that Kejriwal would come to meet me there...By that time, Bibhav barged into the room… He started beating me... When I tried to push him, he grabbed my legs and pulled me down on the floor. My head banged on the centre table… I screamed for help but nobody came,” Swati Maliwal said.

Meanwhile, in his first reaction to the alleged assault case, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said there were two versions of the event and that police should investigate both versions reasonably.

Bibhav Kumar has lodged a complaint accusing Swati Maliwal of gaining unauthorised entry into the CM's residence and verbally abusing him. Meanwhile, a case has been filed against CM Kejriwal's aide based on Maliwal's complaint. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was also formed to investigate the matter. Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar, is currently in police custody.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)