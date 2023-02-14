Home / India News / On Pulwama attack anniversary, Digvijaya slams govt for ‘blatant intelligence failure’

On Pulwama attack anniversary, Digvijaya slams govt for ‘blatant intelligence failure’

Published on Feb 14, 2023 11:11 AM IST

On Feb 14, 2019, as many as 40 jawans of the CRPF were martyred in a terror attack carried out by the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Congress MP in the Rajya Sabha Digvijaya Singh. (HT archive)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

On Tuesday, even as the nation paid tributes to the forty martyred CRPF jawans on the fourth anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh reiterated the opposition's oft-repeated charge that the attack was a result of an intelligence failure on the Modi government's part.

“Today we pay homage to the 40 CRPF Martyrs who died because of the blatant Intelligence Failure in Pulwama. I hope all the Martyred Families have been suitably rehabilitated,” tweeted Singh.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister's tweet comes nearly a month after his statement on the same attack, and the 2016 surgical strikes, made by him during the final leg of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Forty of our CRPF jawans were martyred in Pulwama. CRPF officials had requested the prime minister that personnel should be airlifted, but PM Modi didn't agree. How did such a lapse take place? Till date, no report on Pulwama was placed before Parliament," Singh had said on Jan 23 at a public rally in Jammu.

On the September 2016 surgical strikes, carried out by the special forces of the Indian Army after that month's Uri terror attack on an army camp, the Congress veteran had said there was ‘no proof,’ and accused the Modi government on ‘spreading lies.’

Even as the ruling BJP gunned for Singh, who is prone to making controversial remarks, the grand old party had distanced itself, with Jairam Ramesh, its communications head, saying the views were Digvijaya's own, and not reflective of the party's stand.

Rahul Gandhi, too, dismissed the comment as ‘ridiculous,’ and said the Army 'does not need to give proof of its actions.'

    HT News Desk

digvijaya singh pulwama terror attack
