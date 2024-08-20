On question about Kolkata rape-murder case, Rahul Gandhi says ‘won’t allow distraction'. BJP reacts

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday lashed out at Rahul Gandhi after the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha told reporters not to distract him after he was reportedly asked about the Kolkata rape and murder case.



Gandhi is in his parliamentary constituency Raebareli wherein he met the family of a Dalit youth who was shot dead. “I am here for this matter. I know you don't want to raise this issue. You want to distract me. You don't want to give space to the voices of Dalits. I have come here to protect the Dalits and raise their issues,” PTI quoted Gandhi as saying.



Kolkata murder case LIVE coverage



“I won't allow any distraction. I will speak on the Kolkata case in days to come,” he added.



ALSO READ: 'Can't wait for another rape': SC's strong observation on Kolkata doctor murder Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.(PTI)

‘Shocking beyond imagination’: BJP



Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonwalla hit back at Gandhi, calling his remarks “shocking”.

“It is shocking beyond imagination that when asked about the RG Kar Medical College case, Rahul Gandhi says don't ask me about this, it is a distraction...This kind of attitude towards the issue that has shaken the conscience of the country...Is the Supreme Court indulging in distraction? How dare he call this a distraction?” the BJP leader told ANI.

“The same Rahul Gandhi, when it comes to UP, MP he goes but to Bengal where it is important to save the constitution, there they will not go...He cannot speak a word about TMC who is the alliance partner of INDI alliance...This is an insult to not just the women who are protesting but the family and victim herself. He must apologise,” he added.



ALSO READ: Kolkata horror | Accused's mother-in-law reveals shocking details: ‘Hang him’



On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, triggering nationwide strikes. Civil societies and doctors across the States protested against the incident, demanded severe punishment for the accused, and sought safety and security for themselves.