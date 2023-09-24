On Rahul Gandhi's 'BJP in for surprise', Himanta's counter: 'Has he joined psephology?'

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the BJP is in for a surprise in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Taking part in the same media conclave where Rahul Gandhi hinted at this election surprise, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "I think he (Rahul Gandhi) joined the psephology business? I don't know about it". "There will be no surprise. Indian people are very predictable. Let the surprise be in the moon or the sun, not in India. He (Rahul Gandhi) always underestimates the people of India. Indian people are more stable and more predictable. Surprise business does not happen in politics," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Rahul Gandhi said Congress is surely winning Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and probably Telangana too.

"People look for the government for five years. Indian people are mature, more politically sensitive. And they take decision much beforehand. So I don't think there is any surprise," Himanta Biswa said.

Rahul Gandhi made some predictions for the upcoming state elections and also the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as Congress and several other opposition parties have formed the INDIA bloc to fight the BJP. Rahul Gandhi said the Congress is certainly winning Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and probably Telangana. In Rajasthan, there is a 'very close contest', Rahul Gandhi said. Speaking on the Lok Saba election, he predicted the surprise that Himanta dismissed later.

"I would say, right now, we are probably winning Telangana, we are certainly winning Madhya Pradesh, we are certainly winning Chhattisgarh. Rajasthan, we are very close, and we think we will be able to win. That is what it is looking like, and by the way, that is also what the BJP internally is saying," Raul Gandhi said.

In a counter, Himanta said he thinks the 2024 elections will be better than 2019. "Modiji is at his best now. I think the result will be better in 2024. But let us not join the number game because the mood of the Lok Sabha election has not yet set in," Himanta said.

