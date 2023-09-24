Rahul Gandhi says BJP in for surprise in 2024, predicts state polls results

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of indulging in “diversion tactics” and said the saffron party was in for a surprise in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Rahul Gandih speaks at a conclave in Delhi on Sunday. (PTI)

Speaking at a conclave organised by Pratidin Media Network in Delhi, Gandhi also said that his party would win the upcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan and stands a chance in Telangana too.

“We are probably winning Telangana, certainly winning MP & Chhattisgarh. Rajasthan we will make it through! BJP is in for a surprise in 2024. The opposition represents 60% of people. BJP through its crony capitalism policy has created concentration of wealth and complete control over financial and media resources,” Gandhi said.

Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram are slated to be held later this year.

He also referred to the government’s ‘One Nation One Election’ pitch, the ‘India or Bharat’ debate and the row over BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s derogatory remarks against Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali and said that they were all the saffron party’s “diversion tactics”.

“It’s a distraction and the main issues in India are very simple, they are- huge inequality in wealth, massive unemployment, huge unfairness towards lower caste, OBC, tribal community, price rise. BJP can’t contest those, so let’s have Mr. Bidhuri make a statement, let’s get together and have elections together, let’s change the name of India, these are all distractions, we know it, we understand it, but we are not going to let them do it,” he said

Commenting on the Women’s Reservation Bill, the Wayanad MP said that the BJP was not serious about it and alleged that they have not actually done anything for the women of the country. He also demanded the immediate implementation of the Bill.

“It can be implemented tomorrow morning, it’s very simple and there is nothing more to it. If the BJP was serious about doing it, that’s what they would do and there is no connection between giving women reservation and census and delimitation. They are not connected and it’s a distraction,” he said.

“We feel very strongly that Indian women are not participating in the political system the way they should be. The single biggest act to help them participate in politics was carried out by the Congress party, i.e., 33% reservation in Panchayati Raj Institutions,” he added.

He alleged that the BJP’s “politics of hatred” has destroyed Manipur, which has witnessed ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities.

“I have never seen what I saw in Manipur in my entire life.When we arrived in Manipur, the Meiteis warned us not to bring Kuki members as a part of our security; otherwise, they would kill them. Similarly, the Kuki people warned us against bringing security personnel from the Meitei community. I have never seen a situation where the GOI has no control. What is happening is the politics of hatred that the BJP has been playing, which has destroyed the state of Manipur. The idea of Manipur doesn’t exist anymore, and we have to restore it,” Gandhi said.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP to Gandhi’s remarks at the conclave. Earlier, the two-day event was inaugurated by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Various political leaders, and artists, including BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, Bollywood director Imtiaz Ali, singer Papon among others, are also expected to speak at the event.