Rahul Gandhi chooses between Messi-Ronaldo, Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma: Here are his answers

Between Messi and Ronaldo, Rahul Gandhi chose Ronaldo and said he likes Ronaldo's kindness but as a footballer, according to him, Messi is better than Ronaldo. "If I was running a football team and I am asked who would I prefer, I would probably prefer Messi," Rahul Gandhi said. The Congress MP took this rapid-fire quiz at a media conclave where he said he prefers football to cricket. And hence, when he was asked to choose between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Rahul Gandhi said, "Either one as I am not a huge cricket fan. I know that's not a good thing to say." Rahul Gandhi at a media conclave on September 24.

On a choice between Bharat and India -- a raging political topic of the current times -- Rahul Gandhi's answer was ‘India that is Bharat’. Between Netflix and workout, Rahul Gandhi chose workout; could not choose any between Indian cuisine and Chinese as both are his favourite. Between Bharat Jodo beard and a clean-shaved look, the Congress MP said he is not attached to these things. "I am never too concerned about beard hai, nahi hai. I am okay with everything," Rahul Gandhi said.

Watch

Between Godfather and Dark Knight, Rahul Gandhi said he would go with both as it's a difficult choice and both are very deep movies.

Had he not been a politician, he could have been 'anything', Rahul Gandhi answered. "When I am talking to my nephew and his friends, I am a teacher. When I am in the kitchen, I am a cook. Politician is just one frame of me. We all have many different frames," Rahul Gandhi said.

At The Conclave 2023, Rahul Gandhi spoke on various political issues ranging from One Nation One Election to BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's abusive words aimed at BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali in Parliament.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON