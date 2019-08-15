On Raksha Bandhan, Priyanka Gandhi’s throwback pic of ‘best brother’ Rahul

india

Taking to Twitter on Raksha Bandhan, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared a throwback picture with sibling Rahul Gandhi calling him the “best brother in the world”.

“@Rahul Gandhi, I guess things haven’t changed that much, haan?! ...best brother in the world!” Priyanka wrote on the micro-blogging site.

In the picture, Rahul Gandhi can be seen patting his sister’s cheeks affectionately while she is smiling in response.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan celebrates the eternal bond of love and friendship between a brother and a sister.

Earlier this year, while campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls in May, the brother-sister duo of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi had expressed their affection for each other on social media when they happened to meet suddenly at the Kanpur airport.

The former Congress chief had posted a video of the meeting on Facebook and had written, “Was nice meeting Priyanka at Kanpur Airport! We’re headed to different meetings in UP.”

