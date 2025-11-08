On run for 3 years, double murder accused found working as security head in Noida society

A prime accused in the double murder of a senior journalist and his nonagenarian mother has been apprehended from a society in Noida, where he was found working as a security manager. According to investigators, Gaurav is accused of murdering the 64-year-old journalist and his 92-year-old bedridden mother on September 23, 2017, after an altercation. (HT Photo)(HT photo)

Gaurav Kumar, 27, a native of Pippala village in Bulandshahr district, was arrested in 2017 for murdering senior journalist KJ Singh (64) and his bedridden mother Gurcharan Kaur (92) in their house in Punjab's Mohali. He also stole the journalist’s car to escape.

As reported by HT, Gaurav was first arrested in 2017 but was released on bail during the COVID-19 pandemic. Subsequently, he stopped appearing in court and was declared a proclaimed offender in 2022.

He was re-arrested on November 6 after he was traced by the police through human intelligence and technical surveillance.

According to Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harmandeep Singh Hans, Kumar had been hiding in Noida for the past few years and was working as a security manager at a residential society.

DSP (Special Crime) Navin Pal Singh Lahal said that the police were alerted after a member of the residential society asked for background verification.

“He was working in a Noida housing society as a security guard and then as a security manager, where no background verification was conducted. When a society member asked for background verification, our team was alerted. We had already been tracking him for several months. With coordinated efforts, he was located and arrested,” Lahal said.

Gaurav was arrested by a special proclaimed offenders staff led by SI Balwinder Singh, under the supervision of SP (Investigation) Saurabh Jindal and DSP Lahal.

SSP Hans said that in the past four months, the district police had arrested 120 proclaimed offenders.