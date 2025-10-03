Two murder accused escape Odisha prison using rope made out of blankets

Two undertrial prisoners accused in a jewellery shop murder case escaped from Odisha’s Choudwar Circle Jail in the early hours of Friday, police said. Two warders have been suspended on charges of negligence. According to police, the duo escaped shortly after 1am by cutting through the iron grills of their cells. (Representative file photo)

The fugitives, identified as Madhukant and Raja Sahani of Bihar, were facing trial in the Panikoili Panda Jewellery shop robbery in Jajpur district in January this year, in which two people were killed. They were lodged in Choudwar jail since January.

According to police, the duo escaped shortly after 1am by cutting through the iron grills of their cells. Prison authorities said they used improvised tools to open the bars, before climbing over the boundary wall using a bamboo pole and a rope taken from blankets. Both were lodged in separate cells but allegedly coordinated the escape.

According to people aware of the matter, the two had attempted to escape on multiple occasions earlier but were thwarted. Taking advantage of the festive atmosphere during Durga Puja celebrations, they managed to slip past security undetected.

Following the jailbreak, director general of prisons (DGP) Susanta Kumar Nath rushed to Choudwar jail and ordered an inquiry by DIG (Cuttack Range).

“An investigation is currently underway, and stringent action will be taken against any jail employees found complicit in the prisoners’ escape. So far, action has been taken against the chief warder and warder. We have also instructed the Cuttack Range DIG to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a detailed report,” Nath told reporters.

On his recommendation, two officials—chief warder Bhagat Ram and warder Siddhant Sahu—were suspended for dereliction of duty.