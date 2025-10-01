Search
Wed, Oct 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

Six inmates escape from Dharmanagar sub-jail; one rearrested, guard injured

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Published on: Oct 01, 2025 09:06 pm IST

The injured security guard, Bedu Miah, who was attacked with sharp weapons, was taken to Dharmanagar district hospital

Agartala: Six inmates of Dharmanagar sub-jail in North Tripura district escaped after injuring a security guard on Wednesday, police said, adding that one of them was arrested later.

Abdul Patta, who was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, was nabbed from South Chandrapur near Dharmanagar on Wednesday evening. (Representative photo)
Abdul Patta, who was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, was nabbed from South Chandrapur near Dharmanagar on Wednesday evening. (Representative photo)

The injured security guard, Bedu Miah, who was attacked with sharp weapons, was taken to Dharmanagar district hospital. “His condition is known to be stable,” a Tripura police officer said.

The six inmates were identified as Najim Uddin and Mohammad Rahim Ali from Tripura’s Churaibari, Rosan Ali from North Tripura district, Abdul Patta from Assam’s Sribhumi district, and Narayan Chandra Datta from Bangladesh’s Deni district — all under-trial prisoners. Sunil Debbarma, from Tripura’s Sepahijala district, was serving a life term for his involvement in severe crimes like murder.

Abdul Patta, who was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, was nabbed from South Chandrapur near Dharmanagar on Wednesday evening, the police officer said.

Narayan was earlier arrested in Tripura for violating the Passport Act, among other sections, the officer added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Six inmates escape from Dharmanagar sub-jail; one rearrested, guard injured
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On