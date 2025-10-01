Six inmates escape from Dharmanagar sub-jail; one rearrested, guard injured

Agartala: Six inmates of Dharmanagar sub-jail in North Tripura district escaped after injuring a security guard on Wednesday, police said, adding that one of them was arrested later. Abdul Patta, who was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, was nabbed from South Chandrapur near Dharmanagar on Wednesday evening. (Representative photo)

The injured security guard, Bedu Miah, who was attacked with sharp weapons, was taken to Dharmanagar district hospital. “His condition is known to be stable,” a Tripura police officer said.

The six inmates were identified as Najim Uddin and Mohammad Rahim Ali from Tripura’s Churaibari, Rosan Ali from North Tripura district, Abdul Patta from Assam’s Sribhumi district, and Narayan Chandra Datta from Bangladesh’s Deni district — all under-trial prisoners. Sunil Debbarma, from Tripura’s Sepahijala district, was serving a life term for his involvement in severe crimes like murder.

Narayan was earlier arrested in Tripura for violating the Passport Act, among other sections, the officer added.