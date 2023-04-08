Uddhav on Savarkar, Pawar on Adani: BJP says Rahul Gandhi's ‘demented ideas…'

After Uddhav Thackeray protested Rahul Gandhi's 'I am not Savarkar' comment, Sharad Pawar's statement on Adani only proves that Congress allies are disowning Rahul Gandhi's 'demented ideas, one at a time", the BJP commented after Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, in an interview to NDTV, said the Hindenburg Research report on Adani seems targetted. Read | Congress reacts to ally Sharad Pawar's remarks on Adani-Hindenburg

Sharad Pawar on Friday questioned the credibility of Hindenburg and asked what was its background.

"NCP Chief Sharad Pawar throws Congress under the bus. Says after Supreme Court announced a committee to investigate the Adani issue, the demand for JPC is irrelevant. Congress allies disown Rahul Gandhi’s demented ideas, one at a time… Earlier Uddhav faction had snapped on Savarkar," BJP's Amit Malviya said as Sharad Pawar's interview led to speculations of a major development in Maharashtra. Read | 'Indian media… rare species': Mahua Moitra's dig after Sharad Pawar backs Gautam Adani

Sharad Pawar on Adani

Sharad Pawar questioned Hindenbug's credibility while the opposition demanded a joint parliamentary committee probe into the alleged Adani scam. "....Someone gave a statement, and it created uproar in the country. Such statements were given earlier too, which created ruckus. But the importance given to the issue this time was out of proportion. There was a need to think who raised the issue (gave report). We had not heard the name who gave the statement. What is the background?. When such issues are raised, they create uproar in the country, the cost is borne ....how it impacts the economy. We can't ignore such things, and it seems (it) was targeted," Sharad Pawar said. Read | Why Sharad Pawar doesn't agree with Congress's JPC demand: 'Never heard of...'

"Today, who has the majority in Parliament, the ruling party. The demand was against the ruling party. The committee to probe against the ruling party will have majority members from the ruling party. How will the truth come out, there can be apprehensions. If Supreme Court investigates the matter, where there is no influence, there is a better chance of the truth coming out. And once the SC announced a committee for probing the matter, there was no need for JPC (probe)," Sharad Pawar added in the interview

Sharad Pawar on Savarkar

Recently, Sharad Pawar advised Rahul Gandhi and the Congress to tone down its attack on Savarkar as Savarkar is a revered figure to Maharashtra. This was after Rahul Gandhi referred to Savarkar and said he won't apologise as he is not a Savarkar after his disqualification from the Lok Sabha. Uddhav Thackeray condemned the statement though later Sanjay Raut met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and said the issue was addressed. Read | Savarkar not national issue, Rahul Gandhi's UK speech not important: Pawar

Ajit Pawar on Narendra Modi

Sharad Pawar's nephew, Leader of opposition in Maharashtra Ajit Pawar who in 2019 went ahead to take oath as the deputy chief minister with Devendra Fadnavis as the CM recently questioned the controversy over PM Modi's educational qualification and said PM Modi's educational degree has no relevance in today's politics. “He (Modi) has been representing the country for nine years. I have observed that the issue of his or some other minister's (educational) degree is dug up. It is not an important issue, but inflation and unemployment are the key issues,” Ajit Pawar said.

