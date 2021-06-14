On Singur land law anniversary, Mamata Banerjee vows to fight for farmer rights

West Bengal chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday vowed to continue her fight for the rights of the farmers, remembering how her party's struggle in Singur brought about a positive change in the lives of the farmers. Banerjee has been raising her voice and supporting farmers' protest against three farm laws passed by Parliament in September last year.

"On this day, ten years back, the Singur Land Rehabilitation and Development Bill 2011 was passed in the WB assembly after a long & difficult struggle. We unitedly fought for the rights of our farmers & addressed their grievances, bringing in positive change in their lives," Mamata Banerjee said on Twitter.

"Today, it pains me that across the nation our farmer brethren are suffering owing to the indifference of the Centre. Together, we shall continue our fight to ensure the well-being of the very backbone of our society. Upholding their rights remains a top priority," she added in follow-up tweet.

The West Bengal chief minister met Bharatya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait last week where she promised to rally opposition-ruled states in support of the agitating farmers, and said she aims to "remove the Narendra Modi government from power".

Political experts see Banerjee's statement as a bid to take her political battle against the BJP into the Hindi heartland.

The meeting was part of the BKU's bid to expand its agitation in other states ahead of the assembly elections. Tikait had supported the 'No vote for BJP' campaign ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections and even campaigned for Banerjee in Nandigram.

The Singur Land Rehabilitation and Development Bill, which was passed by the West Bengal assembly on June 14, 2011, was among Banerjee's signature triumphs after coming to power for the first time in May 2011. She had defeated the Left Front government, in power for 34 years in Bengal on the back of her intense land agitation.

The public protests were against allocation of land to Tata Motors to produce the Nano car. After intest public agitation, Tata shelved the project and moved the company's plant to Gujarat.