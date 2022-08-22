On Sisodia's 'I am Rajput' comment, Vivek Agnihotri says, 'Are other castes...?'

Film director Vivek Agnihotri on Monday took objection to Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's comment that he is a Rajput and will not bow before conspirators and asked whether he meant that people from other castes are ready to cower. "What kind of a casteist argument is this?" the director of the Kashmir Files tweeted, sharing Manish Sisodia's statement. Also Read: Manish Sisodia claims 'got BJP offer that all CBI, ED cases will be closed...'

"Does this mean had he not been a Rajput, he would have given in? So what about those people in Delhi who are Brahmins, Yadavs, Gujjars, Jats, Sikhs etc? Are they all of a compromising nature? What about the Muslims, Christians and Dalit?" Vivek Agnihotri tweeted, stoking a fresh row.

यह कैसा जातिवादी तर्क है? यानी अगर जनाब @msisodia जो राजपूत नहीं होते तो झुक जाते, कट जाते। यानी दिल्ली में जो ब्राह्मण,, यादव, गुज्जर, जाट, सिख इत्यादि रहते हैं वो सब झुकने वाले लोग हैं? मुस्लिम, ईसाई, दलित… क्या यह सब झुकने वाली क़ौम हैं? https://t.co/sahqNzcRM2 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 22, 2022

The BJP and the AAP have crossed swords over the CBI action on Manish Sisodia in connection with the investigation into Delhi's liquor policy. On Friday, the CBI raided Manish Sisodia's residence for hours and seized his laptop and mobile. The agency named Sisodia as the number 1 accused in the case in its FIR.

The CBI investigation has led to a BJP versus AAP in 2024 narrative, pushed by AAP leaders who claimed that there is no corruption and BJP's single agenda is to stop Kejriwal from working.

On Monday, Sisodia made an explosive claim that he received a message from the BJP that if he breaks the Aam Aadmi Party and switches side, all cases will be withdrawn -- a claim that has been dismissed by the BJP. Taking to Twitter, Sisodia replied, "My reply to the BJP is that I am a Rajput, a descendant of Maharana Pratap. I will cut off my head but will now bow down in front of corrupt and conspirator forces. All cases against me are false. Do whatever you can."

Vivek Agnihotri's objection to Rajput comment came in the context of this statement.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said Manish Sisodia gave a befitting reply to those who made fun with his name. "Manish Sisodia ji said he is a Sisodia; he can sacrifice his head but can't betray his party. And everyone in Delhi is proud of Manish Sisodia. BJP even told Sisodia that they do not have a face to challenge Kejriwal in Delhi. Very few people can refuse this offer. He said Arvind Kejriwal is not only his CM, but his guru. He also said that he doesn't want to be the chief minister; he wants to ensure good education to every child of the country," Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

In a recent press conference, Union minister Anurag Thakur referred Manish Sisodia as 'Money Shhh' alleging that he takes money and maintains silence.

