‘On track to meet commitments’: India in biennial update

India, home to nearly one-sixth of humanity, is on track to meet its climate commitments despite being one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, the country has told the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in its fourth biennial update. The country has progressively decoupled its economic growth from greenhouse gas emissions, reducing the emission intensity of gross domestic product (GDP) by 36% between 2005 and 2020. (AP)

According to the document, as of October 2024, the share of non-fossil sources in the country’s installed electricity generation capacity was 46.52%; and the forest and tree cover stood at 25.17% of the total geographical area of the country.

Separately, between 2005 and 2021, an additional carbon sink of 2.29 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent was created, the document communicated.

The total installed capacity of renewable power, including large hydropower, is 203.22 GW and cumulative renewable power installed capacity (excluding large hydro projects) has increased 4.5 times from 35 GW in March 2014 to 156.25 GW.

India has also provided a break up of its installed capacity of various renewable energy sources as of October 31, 2024, with solar energy at 92.12 GW (35 times increase from 2.63 GW in March 2014) and wind energy at 47.72 GW (more than double the capacity of 21.04 GW in March 2014).

The total national GHG emissions decreased by 7.93% with respect to 2019 and increased by 98.34% since 1994, the report said. The main contributors to the total GHG emission were CO2 emissions generated from burning fossil fuels, methane emissions from livestock and increasing aluminium and cement production.

“Since 1994, India has undergone significant economic growth, resulting in an overall increase in greenhouse gas emissions. From 1994 to 2020, total CO2e emissions (excluding landuse change) rose by 144%. The energy sector experienced a growth rate of 201% from 1994 to 2020, primarily attributed to the ongoing rise in fossil fuel combustion,” it said.

The data shared by the country indicates that the country is on track to meet its stated nationally determined contributions.

The NDCs, which were updated in 2022, said India will reduce the emissions intensity of its GDP by 45% from 2005 levels by the year 2030, and source about 50% of its energy requirement from non-fossil fuel-based sources the same deadline. It had also set a deadline to create an additional carbon sink of 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent through additional forest and tree cover by 2030. The NDC also stated that India will put forward and further propagate a healthy and sustainable way of living based on traditions and values of conservation and moderation, including through a mass movement it called “LIFE– Lifestyle for Environment”.

The country highlighted that its contribution to “global warming is minimal” as it reiterated its commitment to combat the climate crisis.

“Several challenges confront India’s development agenda, including climate change. India’s contribution to global warming is minimal. Nevertheless, India is committed to combating climate change by making development choices that ensure the growth and development of the economy along low-carbon pathways toward net zero by 2070,” India said in its BUR.

“Recognizing that climate change is a global collective action problem, India is committed to addressing the challenge with firm adherence to multilateralism based on equity and the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities,” it added.

In the report, India has made it clear that the country’s climate finance needs are being met through domestic sources. “In relation to the size of India’s economy and given its vulnerability to climate change and variability, the country’s financing needs for climate action are pertinent. India’s climate action is mainly financed by domestic resources as flows from developed countries have fallen far short of what is needed to combat climate change,” it said.

But emphasised that technology transfer is a critical component of climate change mitigation and adaptation that faces both demand and supply-side challenges. On the demand side, access to relevant, affordable, and scalable technologies is often limited due to high costs, lack of infrastructure, and regulatory barriers. On the supply side, Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) regimes can act as a barrier to technology transfer, restricting access to technologies, especially for developing countries like India, it has added.

“India stands at a critical crossroads in its development journey. On one hand, the nation is making remarkable strides in energy efficiency, transitioning to renewable energy, and committing to an ambitious emissions reduction trajectory. However, this progress risks being overshadowed by mounting environmental challenges, including severe fossil fuel-driven air pollution, acute water scarcity, inefficient waste management, and the devastating impacts of climate change,” said Harjeet Singh, Climate Activist and Founding Director, Satat Sampada Climate Foundation.

“To achieve true sustainable development, India must act decisively and holistically by implementing comprehensive environmental protection policies across all sectors. Without bold and immediate action, these environmental crises could undermine the nation’s long-term economic growth and the well-being of its people,” he added.