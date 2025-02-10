On way to school, 2 teenage girls jump off bus in MP to escape sexual harassment

SAGAR: Two teenage girls who boarded a bus to reach school on Monday morning jumped off the moving bus in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district to escape molestation on the vehicle, police said. The girls said the conductor did not take the bus fare from them. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The bus has been seized by the police team and four persons including the bus conductor have been detained.

The two girls, Class 9 students, sustained head injuries in the incident and have been admitted to the Damoh district hospital for treatment. Their condition is stable, police said.

Damoh additional superintendent of police (Addl SP) Sandip Mishra said the two girls were on their way to school to appear for an exam and boarded a bus at about 8:30am. This wasn’t the bus that the girls usually took and was going to a fair.

Apart from the bus driver and the conductor, there were only two passengers in the bus.

Mishra said when the girls settled down, the passengers started passing obscene comments and made obscene gestures. “The girls asked the conductor to stop the bus but he locked the rear door of the bus,” he said.

Sensing trouble, the girls rushed towards the front door and flung themselves out of the bus near a bridge..

Dr Aishi Shrivastava at Damoh district hospital said the girls sustained head injuries due to the fall. Now their condition is stable, the doctor said.

Police said checkposts were set up as soon as information about the incident was received. The bus was found a few kilometers from the bridge where the girls jumped but the accused ran away from the spot.

By evening, the district police detained four suspects and was questioning them. Said deputy superintendent of police Bhavna Dangi.

A first information report has been filed against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act and for outraging modesty of women.