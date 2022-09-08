Onam 2022: President Murmu, PM Modi extend their wishes

President Droupadi Murmu and prime minister Narendra Modi have wished Indians across the world Thursday on the ocassion of Onam.

"Onam greetings to fellow citizens, specially to Malayali sisters and brothers. A festival marking new harvest, Onam also celebrates the values of equality, fairness and truth. May the joyous spirit of this festival strengthen social harmony and bring peace and prosperity to all," president Murmu said.

Onam greetings to fellow citizens, specially to Malayali sisters and brothers. A festival marking new harvest, Onam also celebrates the values of equality, fairness and truth. May the joyous spirit of this festival strengthen social harmony and bring peace and prosperity to all. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 8, 2022

"Onam greetings to everyone, especially the people of Kerala and Malayali community spread around the world. This festival reaffirms the vital role of Mother Nature and the importance of our hardworking farmers. May Onam also further the spirit of harmony in our society," the prime minister said.

Onam greetings to everyone, especially the people of Kerala and Malayali community spread around the world. This festival reaffirms the vital role of Mother Nature and the importance of our hardworking farmers. May Onam also further the spirit of harmony in our society. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2022

Both tweets were written in both Malayalam and English.

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan and chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan have also extended Onam greetings to the people of the southern state and Malayalis across the world.

Onam commemorates the reappearance of Mahabali, the king whose rule was characterised by harmony and equality for all. On Thiruvonam Day, which falls on September 8 this year, Mahabali obtained a blessing from Vishnu promising to visit his subjects every year.

Homes are decorated for the festival with floral carpets called 'pookkolam' in a variety of patterns and hues, and families exchange 'onakkodi' (new garments). For Onam, residents of rural areas put up 'oonjal', a high swing, in the courtyards of their homes.

Then families prepare a feast known as 'onam sadhya' or 'onasadhya', which includes a variety of traditional foods, pickles and desserts served on a banana leaf. Family gatherings - not possible in the past two years due to the pandemic - have made a welcome return.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail