One arrested for fatally stabbing Indian-origin shopkeeper in London

Scotland Yard on Wednesday arrested one man in connection with the fatal stabbing in the London suburb of Pinner on Sunday of shop owner Ravi Katharkamar, as concern grows over the increasing number of stabbing incidents in the capital.

Katharkamar, 54, was stabbed to death at 6am on Sunday when he opened his shop. A passerby found him collapsed inside the shop suffering from stab injuries. The London Ambulance Service pronounced him dead at the scene.

“A 44-year-old man [A] was arrested in Harrow borough on Wednesday, 27 March. He has been taken to a London police station where he remains in custody,” read a statement from the police.

Detective chief inspector Simon Stancombe said: “This was a vicious and unwarranted attack on a completely innocent man. Ravi’s attacker got away with a few pounds worth of coins, but he leaves behind a family utterly devastated and a close-knit community asking who could do such a thing.”

Home secretary Sajid Javid has sought increased funding for the police to deal with the growing incidents of knife crime in London and other parts of the UK.

