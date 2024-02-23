 One arrested in Assam with 4.7kg heroin worth ₹24 crore: Police | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / One arrested in Assam with 4.7kg heroin worth 24 crore: Police

One arrested in Assam with 4.7kg heroin worth 24 crore: Police

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Feb 23, 2024 06:17 PM IST

According to the police, the consignment came from Mizoram’s Aizawl, and it was heading towards West Bengal

Silchar: In one of the major drug hauls this year, the Assam Police on Friday said that they seized 4.765kg heroin from the Cachar district near the Assam-Mizoram state border and arrested one person in connection.

Police found 30 soap boxes and four leather bags containing 4.765 kgs of heroin (HT Photo)

Taking to X, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said, wrote, “Based on credible intelligence, Cachar Police conducted an operation in the wee hours today and apprehended a suspect in Dholai.”

Sarma said that police seized 30 soap boxes and four leather bags containing 4.765 kgs of suspected heroin from a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state. According to him, the seized narcotics can be valued up to 24 crore in illegal markets.

According to the police, the consignment came from Mizoram’s Aizawl, and it was heading towards West Bengal.

“The narcotics were transported from the neighbouring state in small amounts and the peddlers kept it at a house in Cachar,” said the superintendent of police (SP), Numal Mahatta.

“We received the information last night and launched an operation at around 3am,” he said.

The arrested person has been identified as Md Abdul Hussain Laskar (35), a resident of Islamabad village of Dholai, according to the police.

“He has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and in the initial interrogation, it has been found that some other locals were also involved in transporting this consignment,” Mahatta said.

Mahatta said the Assam Police in the past have arrested residents of the neighbouring Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and other states along with the locals with drugs and other narcotic products near the state borders.

“We keep a strict vigil on each of these activities. The smugglers often make attempts, and they keep changing their modus operandi. We study their methods and manage to catch them,” he said.

