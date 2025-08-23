Search
Sat, Aug 23, 2025
One dead, 2 injured in landslide in J&K's Reasi

ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria
Published on: Aug 23, 2025 10:59 am IST

The injured have been identified as Javeed, a resident of Kansooli, and one Abdul Gani.

A driver was killed and two others were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in was caught in a landslide near Malai Nallah in Mahore, Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir, in the early hours of Saturday.

A vehicle was caught in a landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi(Representative/ANI)
The vehicle, bearing registration number JK20B-9578, was hit by a landslide in Malai Nallah and the deceased driver has been identified as Shahbaz Ahmad, son of Bashir Ahmad, a resident of Jamlan.

Meanwhile, a car that was washed away in the flash floods in a streamlet near Dreamland Park Kathua has been pulled out from water.

