One dead, 2 injured in landslide in J&K's Reasi

A driver was killed and two others were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in was caught in a landslide near Malai Nallah in Mahore, Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir, in the early hours of Saturday. A vehicle was caught in a landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi(Representative/ANI)

The vehicle, bearing registration number JK20B-9578, was hit by a landslide in Malai Nallah and the deceased driver has been identified as Shahbaz Ahmad, son of Bashir Ahmad, a resident of Jamlan.

The injured have been identified as Javeed, a resident of Kansooli, and one Abdul Gani.

Meanwhile, a car that was washed away in the flash floods in a streamlet near Dreamland Park Kathua has been pulled out from water.