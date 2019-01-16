‘One gave 4 Gandhis, other 3 Modis’: BSP leader’s twin attack on Cong, BJP

Bahujan Samaj Party leader Vijay Yadav on Tuesday launched a scathing attack at both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a rally in Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking about the new Samajwadi Party and the BSP alliance in the state, Yadav said that both the Congress and the BJP are now getting sleepless nights because the SP-BSP alliance in the state.

Yadav attacked both the Congress and the BJP, saying, “The most corrupt party in the country is the BJP. What did the Congress give us? Four Gandhis - Indira, Rajiv, Sonia and Rahul. And what did BJP give the country? Modi. Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and Narendra Modi.”

Promising a victory for the SP-BSP alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, he said that the alliance would defeat the BJP easily. “Inn BJP waalon ko toh dauda dauda kar maarenge. Ghabrane ki zaroorat nahi hai. (We’ll chase and thrash the BJP, there is no need to worry.),” he said.

Saying that both Congress and BJP are having sleepless nights because of the SP-BSP alliance, he added, “Aaj inhe nani yaad aagai hogi, mari hui nani, ki SP-BSP ek hogaye (They must have remembered their dead grandmother because SP-BSP have joined hands),” he said.

Yadav’s speech came on the day Mayawati asked the alliance partners and the workers to gift an electoral victory to her as a birthday present. She had also exhorted the alliance workers to forget the past and instead work together for the alliance’s victory.

Both BSP Supreme Mayawati and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had announced a tie-up between the two parties on Saturday to fight the BJP. The two Uttar Pradesh leaders have decided to contest on 38 seats each leaving just two seats for the Congress.

However, soon after the two leaders made the announcement, the Congress said it would contest all 80 seats on its own in the state.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 13:29 IST