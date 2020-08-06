e-paper
Home / India News / One killed in boiler mishap at agro-chemical factory in Kurnool, 2nd accident in 40 days

One killed in boiler mishap at agro-chemical factory in Kurnool, 2nd accident in 40 days

On June 27, there was a major leakage of ammonia gas, resulting in the death of a 50-year old general manager of the company.

india Updated: Aug 06, 2020 15:47 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
Image for representation.
Image for representation.
         

A 62-year-old worker died and two others received injuries in a boiler burst accident at an agro-industries factory at Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district. The accident occurred during the early hours of Thursday, the police said.

Nandyal deputy superintendent of police M Chidananda Reddy said the accident happened at around 2.45 am at SPY Agro Industries Limited, a subsidiary of Nandi Group of Industries, at Udumalpuram on the outskirts of Nandyal town.

“The deceased was identified as Lakshmana Murthy. The exact cause of the accident will be ascertained after the arrival of the inspector of factories. We have booked a case of accidental death and are investigating the case,” the DSP told Hindustan Times.

SPY Agro Industries Ltd is a modern grain-based distillery, producing 150,000 litres of grain neutral spirit (Extra Neutral Alcohol) per day from a variety of grains. Besides, it also manufactures dry ice and cattle feed.  

The company was promoted by former Nandyal parliamentarian late SPY Reddy. This is the second such incident in the same factory in the last 40 days. On June 27, there was a major leakage of ammonia gas, resulting in the death of a 50-year old general manager of the company.

According to a senior official of the company, who preferred anonymity, the incident happened at the captive power plant of the factory when the workers were conducting some repairs to the boiler.  

“Due to high pressure, the boiler burst and boiling hot water fell on the workers. One of the workers, Lakshmanamurthy, suffered serious burn injuries and two others sustained minor burns,” he said.

The victim was rushed to Kurnool Government Hospital where he was pronounced brought dead. The other two injured workers were discharged after being given the treatment in the morning.

On receiving the information about the accident, the police and revenue officials reached the spot and examined the cause of the accident.  

