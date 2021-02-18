One killed, two hurt in two accidents on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

One person was killed and while two others were injured in two separate accidents on Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Raigad in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

In the first accident, three vehicles piled up near Khalapur around 3.30 am. The driver of a truck heading for Mumbai lost control of the vehicle and rammed into two buses which were moving ahead of it. Two persons in the buses suffered minor injuries.

In the second accident, an SUV hit an unknown vehicle near Rasayani around 6 am.

“The SUV was also coming towards Mumbai from Pune. While crossing the Rasayni area, it hit an unknown vehicle which was also coming in the same direction,” said a police officer from Rasayani police station.

“There were two persons inside the SUV and one of them suffered severe injuries. He was later declared dead in a nearby hospital. The other person escaped unhurt. We are yet to get all the details about them,” he said.

On Tuesday, five people died and at least five others were injured in a five vehicle pile-up on the expressway in Raigad in the early hours.