e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / One of the most powerful city councils in US passes resolution against CAA

One of the most powerful city councils in US passes resolution against CAA

Reaffirming Seattle as a welcoming city and expressing solidarity with the city’s South Asian community regardless of religion and caste, the resolution “resolves that the Seattle City Council opposes the National Register of Citizens and the Citizenship Amendment Act in India.

india Updated: Feb 04, 2020 08:41 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Washington
The resolution said the Register of Citizens and the Citizenship Amendment Act in India are discriminatory to Muslims, oppressed castes, women, indigenous, and LGBT people.
The resolution said the Register of Citizens and the Citizenship Amendment Act in India are discriminatory to Muslims, oppressed castes, women, indigenous, and LGBT people.(PTI)
         

The Seattle City Council, one of the most powerful city councils in the US, on Monday unanimously passed a resolution condemning India’s recently-enacted Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Reaffirming Seattle as a welcoming city and expressing solidarity with the city’s South Asian community regardless of religion and caste, the resolution “resolves that the Seattle City Council opposes the National Register of Citizens and the Citizenship Amendment Act in India, and finds these policies to be discriminatory to Muslims, oppressed castes, women, indigenous, and LGBT people”.

Introduced by Indian American City Council member Kshama Sawant, the resolution urges the Parliament of India to uphold the Indian Constitution by repealing the CAA, and to stop the National Register of Citizens, and take steps towards helping refugees by ratifying various UN treaties on refugees. “Seattle City’s decision to condemn CAA should be a message to all who wish to undermine pluralism and religious freedom. They cannot peddle in hate and bigotry, and expect to have international acceptability at the same time,” said Ahsan Khan, president of Indian American Muslim Council.

Thenmozhi Soundararajan of Equality Labs, which organized the community in support of resolution, welcomed its passage. “We are proud of the Seattle City Council for standing on the right side of history today. Seattle is leading the moral consensus in the global outcry against the CAA,” she said.

Soundararajan said that thousands of organizers across the country have called, e-mailed, and visited Seattle City Council members to amplify this resolution, and it sets an example to cities across the United States.

“At a time when members of the Indian ruling party sided Trump, the Muslim ban, and his war on immigrants as justification for targeting hundreds of millions of Indian minorities, Americans have a unique responsibility to stand up and speak about this human rights crisis. We are glad that Seattle is leading the way on this,” she said.

tags
top news
‘Will treat it as crime’: Kerala on China returnees dodging health officials
‘Will treat it as crime’: Kerala on China returnees dodging health officials
One month on, no arrests in JNU violence, probe panel yet to question victims
One month on, no arrests in JNU violence, probe panel yet to question victims
4 dozen exemptions still available in new income tax structure
4 dozen exemptions still available in new income tax structure
25 children, 2 captors and an 11-hour hostage crisis in UP’s Farrukhabad
25 children, 2 captors and an 11-hour hostage crisis in UP’s Farrukhabad
Poco X2 launch livestream details, expected price, specs and more
Poco X2 launch livestream details, expected price, specs and more
Skoda Vision IN breaks cover in India to light up compact SUV segment
Skoda Vision IN breaks cover in India to light up compact SUV segment
Kohli confirms ODI debut for Prithvi Shaw, reveals Rahul’s batting position
Kohli confirms ODI debut for Prithvi Shaw, reveals Rahul’s batting position
Yogi govt arrests 108 PFI members in 4 days over anti-CAA protest violence
Yogi govt arrests 108 PFI members in 4 days over anti-CAA protest violence
trending topics
NIAShoaib AkhtarSamsung Galaxy ZDelhi Election candidatesDeepika PadukoneFilmfare Awards

don't miss

latest news

india news