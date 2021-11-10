One person detained in Hyderabad for giving rape threats to Indian cricketer's daughter

The cyber cell of Mumbai police's crime branch detained one person from Hyderabad for allegedly giving online rape threats to the infant daughter of an Indian cricketer for supporting teammate Mohammed Shami, who was brutally trolled for his religion after Team India’s loss to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. Senior Mumbai police officers said that the suspect works as a software engineer for a food delivery app in Hyderabad. They added that the suspect is being brought to Mumbai for further probe into the matter.

According to news agency ANI, the suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Ramnagesh Alibathini.

Although the name of the cricketer has not been revealed, the news comes close on the heels of online rape threats meted out to Team India skipper Virat Kohli’s nine-month-old daughter Vamika whom he shares with Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma.

The attack on Kohli’s daughter began soon after India’s loss to Pakistan, but strengthened after the captain threw his weight behind Shami. Notably, Shami is the only Muslim player in the Indian squad.

A day before India’s second match in the T20 World Cup held in United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kohli targeted the trolls on social media and called them “a bunch of spineless people who have got no courage to speak to any individual in person.”

“To me, attacking someone over their religion is the most pathetic thing that a human being can do,” Kohli had said in a virtual press meet.

Several cricketers in the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Anil Kumble, among others, had also supported Shami.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) also took suo motu cognisance of media reports and issued a notice to Delhi police, even describing the matter of “serious concern.”

“Our chairperson Swati Maliwal has called this ‘shameful,’ and called for immediate arrest of the accused,” the notice that was shared on Twitter, read.

The commission mentioned a Twitter handle @Criccrazygirl that had posted a tweet giving online rape threats to Kohli and Anushka’s infant daughter. Soon after several netizens claimed that the account belonged to a Pakistani user. However, reports thereafter had refuted the same alleging that the tweet was made from an Indian after all.

The commission had sought information on the matter pertaining to copy of he First Investigation Report (FIR) lodged, details of accused identified and held, and detailed steps taken to nab the accused if no arrest made thus far by November 8.

(With inputs from the bureau)