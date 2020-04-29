e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Only 3 districts in Gujarat are Covid-free; virus tally at 3,774

Only 3 districts in Gujarat are Covid-free; virus tally at 3,774

In Maharashtra, which has reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases, 30 out of 36 districts have been hit by the pandemic. Covid-19 cases have been reported from 25 of the 52 districts in Madhya Pradesh.

india Updated: Apr 29, 2020 00:32 IST
Jaykishan Sharma
Jaykishan Sharma
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Ahmedabad reported the highest number of new cases (164) on Tuesday followed by Vadodara (15) and Surat (14) and took the total number of the cases in the three districts to 2,543, 570, and 255.
Ahmedabad reported the highest number of new cases (164) on Tuesday followed by Vadodara (15) and Surat (14) and took the total number of the cases in the three districts to 2,543, 570, and 255.(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
         

As many as 30 out of Gujarat’s 33 districts have reported Covid-19 cases with Ahmedabad being the worst-hit in the state. Ahmedabad accounted for 2,554 of Gujarat’s 3,774 cases as of Tuesday when 226 more people were diagnosed with the disease.

In Maharashtra, which has reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases, 30 out of 36 districts have been hit by the pandemic. Covid-19 cases have been reported from 25 of the 52 districts in Madhya Pradesh.

Ahmedabad reported the highest number of new cases (164) on Tuesday followed by Vadodara (15) and Surat (14) and took the total number of the cases in the three districts to 2,543, 570, and 255.

All 19 fatalities were reported from Ahmedabad since Monday and took the death toll from the pandemic in the state to 181. “Fifteen of the deceased were suffering from comorbid conditions,” said Gujarat’s principal secretary (health) Jayanthi Ravi. He said there is no reason to worry as the spread has not been as fast as reported from other countries.

Dr Parthiv Mehta, a pulmonologist, said comorbidity was one of the reasons for the higher mortality. “Gujarat has the highest number of people with diabetes, heart diseases, obesity, high blood pressure. Most of the deceased had comorbidities so that is why we can say that people in the state are not dying because of Covid-19 but instead dying with it,” said Mehta.

Mehta said another reason for higher mortality is the prevalence of L strain of the Covid-19 instead of the S in Gujarat. “What I can predict is that while S strain was majorly prevalent in Kerala, L is more prevalent in Gujarat. So mostly the old aged people with comorbidities with this L-strain are succumbing to the virus more. Also, another reason behind the high number of cases is the number of tests the state government is doing.”

tags
top news
PM Modi gets a SOS message from UAE for Indian healthcare personnel
PM Modi gets a SOS message from UAE for Indian healthcare personnel
Nation still awaits a clear lockdown exit strategy: Congress
Nation still awaits a clear lockdown exit strategy: Congress
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
Could bill China for coronavirus pandemic damage, says Donald Trump
Could bill China for coronavirus pandemic damage, says Donald Trump
WhatsApp calls with 8 participants is live
WhatsApp calls with 8 participants is live
Didn’t care about a Test match: Lee on dismissing Tendulkar first time
Didn’t care about a Test match: Lee on dismissing Tendulkar first time
Hot wheels: McLaren’s $1 Million Senna supercar recalled. Here is why
Hot wheels: McLaren’s $1 Million Senna supercar recalled. Here is why
Covid-19: How to shop safely & navigate through markets after lockdown ends
Covid-19: How to shop safely & navigate through markets after lockdown ends
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirusCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCOVID-19Delhi Covid-19Covid-19 Update

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper