Only Dalai Lama can decide his successor, says India

In a terse message to China, India asserted on Thursday that the right to pick the 14th Dalai Lama’s successor rests with the incumbent and the institution, a day after Beijing said that his reincarnation must have its approval. India has for long stated that the process of naming the successor is a long standing tradition that the Dalai Lama undertakes and no third party has a role to play here. (AFP)

India added that Union ministers Kiren Rijiju (BJP) and Rajiv Ranjan Singh (JDU), Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu and Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang will attend the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday celebrations in Dharamshala on July 6.

On Thursday, Rijiju said that the institution of the Dalai Lama is the most important and defining institution for Tibetans not just in Tibet but across the world.

“And all those who follow the Dalai Lama feel that the Incarnation is to be decided by the established convention and as per the wish of the Dalai Lama himself… Nobody else has the right to decide it except him and the conventions in place,” Rijiju said.

The minister said the Indian government’s decision to depute two senior ministers to attend the celebrations is not a political issue.

The Dalai Lama said on Wednesday that the 600-year-old institution of spiritual head of Tibetan Buddhists will continue after his death and a trust created by him will be the sole authority to recognise his reincarnation, effectively shutting out any role for China in choosing his successor.

Speculation has swirled about the future of the institution since the Nobel laureate head of Tibetan Buddhism said in 2011 that he would decide on his 90th birthday – which falls on July 6 this year – whether the position should continue. His Wednesday announcement, which clarifies matters, came at a Tibetan religious conference in McLeodganj, near Dharamshala, that is part of a week of celebrations to mark his birthday.

Hours later, an irate Beijing, which describes the Dalai Lama as a “separatist”, countered that the spiritual leader’s reincarnation “must be approved by the central (Chinese) government”.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular news briefing, “The reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, the Panchen Lama and other great Buddhist figures must be chosen by drawing lots from a golden urn, and approved by the central government.”

“The Chinese government implements a policy of freedom of religious belief, but there are regulations on religious affairs and methods for managing the reincarnation of Tibetan living Buddhas,” she added.

Many observers believe there eventually will be rival Dalai Lamas — one appointed by Beijing, and one by senior monks loyal to the current Dalai Lama.

“If China does not agree (with the Dalai Lama’s choice) India too will not recognise their appointee,” said a functionary aware of the developments.

