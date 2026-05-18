‘Only four more months’: DMK leader's bold forecast on Vijay-led TVK regime

Senior DMK leader and Tiruchendur MLA Anitha Radhakrishnan on Sunday launched a blistering attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and the ruling TVK-led coalition government, claiming the administration would not survive beyond four to six months. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay speaks at the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, in Chennai. (@TNDIPRNEWS)

He also asserted that DMK president MK Stalin, who served as chief minister before Vijay’s sweeping victory in the April Assembly election, would soon return to power.

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‘Only four months…’: DMK leader on Vijay and TVK Addressing a party event in southern Tamil Nadu, Radhakrishnan challenged Aadhav Arjuna, a senior leader of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam who won from Villivakkam, to resign from his assembly seat and contest against him in Tiruchendur, according to a report by NDTV.

"Only four more months this government will survive. There is one person called Aadhav Arjuna. If you have guts, resign your MLA position, I will also do it. Let's face off in Tiruchendur. This is our town. We will defeat anyone," Radhakrishnan declared, the report added.

The DMK leader also came to MK Stalin’s defence after the former chief minister lost his long-held Kolathur constituency to VS Babu, a former DMK functionary who defected to Vijay’s TVK before the election.

"We want our 'Thalaivar' (leader) MK Stalin to contest in Trichy. Stalin changed Kolathur as Singapore," Radhakrishnan said before lashing out at voters in the constituency and calling them "worthless".

"We have placed a resolution for our Thalapathy to contest in Trichy (East). He turned his constituency into Singapore but those disgusting, treacherous people!" the DMK leader said, according to a report by India Today.

"'Thalaivar' is the next chief minister. After four or six months our leader will become chief minister," he added.

Neither Stalin nor Vijay responded to the remarks so far.

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DMK leader on Vijay's personal life Radhakrishnan also targeted Vijay personally while addressing party workers in Tiruchendur, referring to the chief minister’s ongoing divorce proceedings.

"You [Vijay] said you will protect women, but first respond to your wife and child. When you took oath as CM, did your wife or child attend?" he asked, according to the report by India Today.

Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, and their two children were notably absent from the swearing-in ceremony, while actor Trisha Krishnan — widely rumoured to be in a relationship with the chief minister — attended the event, triggering widespread speculation and political commentary.

Sangeetha filed for divorce from Vijay in February after 27 years of marriage, citing infidelity and mental distress. According to court filings, she said the initial years of their marriage were "happy and peaceful" but alleged that problems began in 2021 after she became aware of Vijay’s alleged extramarital relationship with an actress.