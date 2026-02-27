Adultery, emotional neglect and betrayal: 10 points from Sangeetha's divorce plea against TVK chief Vijay

A marriage spanning over two and a half decades has reportedly come to a legal crossroads, with Sangeeta Sornalingam filing for divorce from actor-turned-politician Vijay. Vellore, Feb 23 (ANI): Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President and actor Vijay waves to the crowd during the administrators' meeting of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam at Agaramcheri village, in Vellore on Monday. (TVK/ANI Photo) (TVK)

According to reports, the petition has been filed under provisions of the Special Marriage Act, 1954, which allows divorce on grounds including adultery and cruelty.

In the petition, Sangeeta has alleged that Vijay was involved in an extramarital relationship with a female actor. It states that she discovered in 2021 that he “was involved in an adulterous relationship with an actress.” The plea further claims that although Vijay assured her the relationship would end, it allegedly continued, with no indication of remorse.

Here are the top points: • Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha, has filed for divorce before the Chengalpattu Family Court.

• The couple registered their marriage in the United Kingdom on July 10, 1998, as Sangeetha is a UK citizen, and later held a ceremonial wedding in Chennai on August 25, 1999, according to report by Live Law.

• In her petition, Sangeetha alleged that Vijay has been in an adulterous relationship with an actress since April 2021, the report added.

• She claimed the alleged relationship caused her severe emotional distress, mental suffering, and amounted to a betrayal of marital trust. Though Vijay initially assured her he would end the relationship, she alleged it continued, leading to prolonged mental cruelty.

• Sangeetha stated she attempted reconciliation and delayed legal action considering the children’s education and emotional well-being.

• She alleged that Vijay emotionally, mentally, and physically neglected her and withdrew from conjugal relations. The divorce has been sought under Section 27(1)(a), (b), and (d) of the Special Marriage Act.

• The petition claimed Vijay travelled abroad with the actress, who shared photographs of their trips on social media, causing humiliation and distress to Sangeetha and their children.

• She stated that she tried to resolve the matter privately and exchanged legal notices through her counsel before approaching the court, according to the Live Law report.

• In addition to dissolution of marriage, she has sought the right to reside in the matrimonial home and permanent alimony proportionate to Vijay’s income and social standing.

• Citing the sensitivity of the case and the public profile of the parties, she has requested in-camera proceedings and an interim injunction restraining media coverage of the matter, the report stated.