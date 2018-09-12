‘Only micro-chipped puppies to be sold,’ Centre notifies rules to regulate pet trade

The Union environment ministry has notified new Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Pet Shop) rules, 2018, to regulate India’s abuse-ridden pet trade.

The rules will require every puppy to be micro-chipped by a veterinary practitioner before sale, and each pet shop shall have a functional micro-chip reader within the premises.

“It is a requirement of these rules that only micro-chipped puppies shall be sold. The microchips (as small as 5mm) should have unique electronic identification number and will be planted near the tail, back or shoulder,” said a senior ministry of environment, forests and climate change (MoEFCC) official . “This can control inbreeding and illegal import of exotic dogs.”

Pet shops have been accused of violating the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 by selling prohibited animals.

“No pet shop shall be granted a licence by the local authority, unless it has obtained a certificate of registration from the state board,” the notification said.

HT in June reported on the findings of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) accounts for 70% of wildlife specimens and live animals traded along the west coast of India over the past seven years, making it a hub for illicit wildlife trade

“Non-compliance of any of the guidelines will lead to inspection by the state animal welfare board. In case of violations, a notice will be issued. If the rules are not complied with in 15 days, the registration will be cancelled and the shop will be sealed,” said an MoEFCC official said.

“The situation in pet shops demanded a crying need of a regulation, and we are pleased that the Centre supported us in identifying the issue. These animals are typically denied complete veterinary care,” said Gauri Maulekhi, director and trustee of People For Animals.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 23:22 IST