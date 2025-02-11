Only states can tax lotteries, not Centre: SC rules

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that only state governments — not the Centre, can impose taxes on the sale of lotteries. The court ruled that only state legislatures have the authority to regulate and tax them. (Representative file photo)

The judgment, delivered by a bench of justices BV Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma, struck down the Centre’s attempt to levy service tax on lottery distributors, reinforcing the constitutional principle that lotteries fall under the exclusive domain of states.

The court ruled that lotteries are classified under “betting and gambling,” as per Entry 62 of the State List in the Constitution, meaning only state legislatures have the authority to regulate and tax them. This decision comes after the Centre had sought to impose service tax on companies involved in distributing and marketing lotteries, arguing that these activities constituted taxable “services” under the Finance Act.

Also Read: Guv’s discretion can’t override constitutional provisions: SC

The Supreme Court, however, rejected this argument, holding that there was no “service” component in the transaction between states and lottery distributors. The relationship, the bench clarified, was that of “principal to principal” rather than “principal to agent,” meaning that service tax could not be applied.

Over the years, the Centre has made several attempts to bring lottery-related activities under the service tax net, amending the Finance Act in 1994, 2010, and 2015. These amendments aimed to tax lottery distribution as “Business Auxiliary Services,” but they were struck down by the Sikkim high court between 2012 and 2015 — a decision now upheld by the Supreme Court.

The present case stemmed from appeals by the Centre against companies such as Future Gaming & Hotel Services and Summit Online Trade Solutions, which had earlier secured relief from the high court.

The ruling also highlights the diverse approach towards lotteries in India.

While some states, such as Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland and West Bengal, allow and regulate lotteries to generate revenue, others, including Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, have banned them due to concerns over addiction and financial exploitation. The power to decide whether to permit lotteries lies solely with state governments under Entry 34 of the State List, which deals with “betting and gambling.”