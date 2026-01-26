Only TVK can oppose DMK, AIADMK: Vijay

TVK chief Vijay on Sunday accused the ruling DMK and opposition AIADMK of corruption, saying they are “two sides of the same coin” and framed the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections as a “democratic battle”. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay during the state and district level consultative meeting of party functionaries, in Mamallapuram on Sunday. (@TVKPartyHQ)

“What is going to happen now is not just an election; it is a democratic battle. You are the commanders who are going to lead this democratic battle,” Vijay told a gathering of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) cadres in Mamallapuram.

The actor-turned-politician declared that only TVK has the guts and attitude to take on the “evil force” that is ruling right now and the “corrupt force”’ that has previously governed the state. Vijay has maintained corruption as a central poll plank of the TVK.

“Whether it is this evil force or that corrupt force, both should not rule Tamil Nadu. Only we have the guts and the attitude to truly and boldly oppose such parties,” said Vijay.

“I won’t indulge in corruption like those who ruled before (AIADMK) or those ruling now (DMK),” Vijay said. “I won’t touch even a paisa. I don’t need it at all. I won’t let corruption take place in my regime.”

Vijay also said that TVK will face the 2026 assembly elections confidently with or without allies. He said “the TVK army is so gutsy that it can win even if it stands alone, in the absence of a friendly force,” in an apparent reference to alliance.

Both the BJP and AIADMK have attempted to bring Vijay into the NDA’s fold to put up a strong alliance to defeat the DMK’s coalition.

It was Vijay’s first public speech after the legal tussle that delayed his last film Jana Nayagan and after he was questioned twice by CBI in Delhi over the Karur rally stampede in which 41 people died last year.

“Do you think there is pressure? Do I look like a person who will crumble? It will never happen to us,” Vijay said, referring to political rumours that the BJP pressured him with the censor board not issuing a certificate for Jana Nayagan and CBI questioning.

Though he didn’t speak of the film and CBI probe directly, in his 17-minute speech, he referred to it indirectly and added that he didn’t enter politics to submit to pressure. “Yes, there is pressure, but it is on the people of Tamil Nadu. While those who ruled us earlier (AIADMK) surrendered directly to the BJP, those who are ruling us now (DMK) have surrendered indirectly to the same BJP.”

Vijay held up a large model of a “whistle”, the party’s symbol allotted for the elections and released a logo with a tagline that describes Vijay as the “people’s Chief Ministerial candidate”.

He charged both the DMK and AIADMK with forgotting the ideals of Dravidian stalwart CN Annadurai. “You might ask, is this a movie? Is this the film Mudhalvan (where the protagonist becomes CM for a day). It might not be possible practically, but it is a process.”

Vijay noted that while rivals underestimate his strength, the people have already decided to give him a clear mandate.While claiming that for other parties, a booth is just a place to cast a vote -- and sometimes to “steal” votes -- he asserted that for his party, booths are “halls of democracy.””We must ensure democracy isn’t stolen there. We must protect every vote”, Vijay said, urging his party cadres to stay vigilant in the coming months.